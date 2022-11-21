Synovus Financial Corp Buys 203 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $90.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

