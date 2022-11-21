Synovus Financial Corp Buys 632 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

