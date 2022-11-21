Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.59 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

