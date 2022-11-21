Synovus Financial Corp Has $396,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $308.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.72. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $322.79.

