Synovus Financial Corp Has $408,000 Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,231,000 after acquiring an additional 593,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,029,000 after buying an additional 50,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,988,000 after buying an additional 481,833 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,994,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $295.45 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $453.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.89.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

