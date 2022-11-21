Synovus Financial Corp Invests $414,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.