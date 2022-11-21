Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Crane by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Crane by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 6.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,755 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

CR opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

