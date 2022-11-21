Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $412,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 75,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $114.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.