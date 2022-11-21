Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,252 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

