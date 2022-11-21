Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Standex International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth $249,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Standex International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Standex International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.