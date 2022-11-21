Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TDY opened at $407.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

