Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $106,198,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,600 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

