Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

