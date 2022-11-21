Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $760,838 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

LPI stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

