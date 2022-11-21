Texas Permanent School Fund Has $848,000 Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

