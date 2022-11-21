The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.63. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.