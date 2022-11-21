The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $142.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

