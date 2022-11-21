The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

TTD stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $110.87.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

