Theratechnologies Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Theratechnologies Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.65.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
