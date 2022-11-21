Theratechnologies Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Theratechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.