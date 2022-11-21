TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 91,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.