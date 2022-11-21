TOP Financial Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:TOP) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 28th

TOP Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 28th. TOP Financial Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 1st. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TOP Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TOP opened at $4.71 on Monday. TOP Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of TOP Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

