Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TCN opened at $8.83 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

