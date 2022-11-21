United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 401.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

UAL stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

