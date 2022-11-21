Univest Sec Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Univest Sec reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Euroseas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.43 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Euroseas stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.62. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euroseas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter worth $184,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

