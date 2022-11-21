UP Fintech (TIGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.66%.

UP Fintech Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

