UP Fintech (TIGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.66%.
UP Fintech Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.
Separately, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
