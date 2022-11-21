Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

