Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 66,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.08 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

