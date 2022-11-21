Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 174,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,874,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.38 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

