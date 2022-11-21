Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems Price Performance

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $184.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $310.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.