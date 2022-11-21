Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 422.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 419,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $85.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

