VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $51.25 million during the quarter.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of VIAO stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIA optronics Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIA optronics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.