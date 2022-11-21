Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,351,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 911,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $12,538,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 756,845 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

