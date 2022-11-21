Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Head to Head Analysis

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.43 $38.66 million $0.73 13.68 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 52.79% 16.35% 14.05% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

