Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYBBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($1.94) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

