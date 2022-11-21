Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 110 by Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 110 ($1.29) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.53) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.52) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.36 ($1.66).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 97.42 ($1.14) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.95.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

