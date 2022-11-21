Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.51 billion.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.33.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$187.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$184.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.50. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

