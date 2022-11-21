Wedbush Weighs in on TMC the metals company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
TMC stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $194.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $52,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
