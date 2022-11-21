Wedbush Weighs in on TMC the metals company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TMC stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $194.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in TMC the metals by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,891 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $52,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

