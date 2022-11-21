West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $225.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

