White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,358.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,339.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,283.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,420.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTM shares. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

