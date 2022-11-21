William Blair Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $128.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

