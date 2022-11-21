Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,243.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 6.2 %

WSM opened at $122.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

