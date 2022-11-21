WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 2,571 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

AGCO stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

