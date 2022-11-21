WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 5,744 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,744 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,660 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
