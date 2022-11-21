WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRO. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

