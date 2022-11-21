WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $279,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 31.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.1 %

AMX opened at $19.96 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

