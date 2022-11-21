WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $290,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Flex by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Flex

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,498 shares of company stock worth $4,890,749. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.