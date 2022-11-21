WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of BHC opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

