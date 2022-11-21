WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $90.06 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

