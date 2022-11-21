WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,564,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 475,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,643 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

