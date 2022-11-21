Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $22,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $97.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.43.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

